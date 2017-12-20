Opportunities in Cultural and Creative Sector for Eastern Neighbourhood Countries

The EU-Eastern Partnership (EaP) Culture and Creativity Programme, which is coming to its end in January 2018, has published a list of opportunities for artists, explorers and creative professionals from the EaP region.

The deadline is approaching for those interested in taking part in the Forecast International Platform for pioneering ideas. It invites creative pioneers and innovators in various arts disciplines to work with internationally renowned mentors to develop their projects. The Amsterdam Light Festival 2018-19 is looking for creative interpretations of the theme ‘The Medium is the Message’, while the Future Architecture Platform invites multi-disciplinary emerging creatives who work on transformative projects and ideas for the future of architecture to apply to participate in the European Architecture Programme in 2018.

Many more opportunities for exchange programmes, education and participation in other cultural events can be found on the website of the EU-EaP Culture and Creativity Programme.

More – see EU NEIGHBOURS east