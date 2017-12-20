‘Such issues to be treated calmly’: Zatulin

“There are a number of commentators in Russia who are ready to comment on everything, with great self-confidence. But Armenian mass media also tried to attribute these comments to Russia. Various assumptions were made that allegedly the authorities were saying all that. Insults were addressed to Russia. But I think such issues should be treated calmly. Just as calm we were about the discussions on leaving the EAEU, held in the National Assembly of Armenia”, Konstantin Zatulin, a member of the Russian State Duma, said during the video conference at the “Sputnik Armenia” press club, touching upon Russian media coverage of Armenia-EU agreement.

According to him, it is wrong to judge the Armenian-Russian relations by sharp statements made in recent weeks.

He agreed that, after the agreement between Armenia and the European Union was signed, comments by some Russian experts and commentators were sometimes vulgar, very emotional, but at the same time he noticed that the unpleasant page is already closed and no mutual accusations are heard anymore.