53 vehicles crash in Ararat province, vehicles line up about 1.5 km: people injured

Today, on December 20, a major chain car-crash took place in Ararat province. At around 07:20 a.m., on the 16th km of Yerevan-Yeraskhavan highway, in the administrative area of Marmarashen-Mkhchyan villages, 53 vehicles collided.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports from the scene, according to preliminary information, as a result of the accident, 6 people were taken to hospital with injuries, some of them to Masis medical centre, the others to Artashat medical centre, according to witnesses. Photojournalist reports that the cars lined up like beads on about 1.5 kilometres of the road, and the drivers voiced that the reason for the crash was the frozen road, whereas only after the crash the local road-workers started pouring salt and sand on the road.

