Ara Babloyan: ‘Our conscious choice’

“Building a statehood with the European model is our conscious choice, and that process is irreversible. Evidence is close cooperation with European structures, the EU assistance to Armenia for many years”, National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan expressed his opinion during the 17th sitting of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee which launched yesterday in the parliament. He thinks that the new Armenia-EU agreement, which was recently signed in Brussels, is an ambitious document and opens a new page for the history of bilateral relations.

The National Assembly Speaker believes that the comprehensive partnership agreement is based on human rights, democracy and the rule of law: “We have to combine our efforts to work effectively in this new stage of Armenia-EU relations. At the crossroads of civilizations, Armenia is a cooperation bridge between different international structures”.

Referring to the settlement of the Artsakh issue, Ara Babloyan said that the aspiration for achieving peace and sustainable development in the region is united with Europe. He considers it positive that the new Armenia-EU agreement reaffirms the commitment of the EU: to assist the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“While Azerbaijan is constantly trying to distort the essence of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, anyway its regulation is based on three international principles: non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and self-determination of peoples. The international community’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is also expressed in the statements made by the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries. In this regard, the solution of the conflict without the right of self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is impossible. We are ready to continue our dialogue with our European partners in different formats”, he said.