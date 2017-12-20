Armen Ashotyan and Naira Zohrabyan remind EU representatives about cooperation with Artsakh

Armen Ashotyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations thinks that not only interests are in the basis of the cooperation between the EU and Armenia, but also the possibility to be in contact with the European civilization. According to him, the cornerstone of Armenia-EU cooperation is creation of public good for citizens of Armenia and Europe. Armen Ashotyan voiced his approaches yesterday at the 17th sitting of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee launched in the Armenian parliament.

He stressed that the issue of security remains a priority of Armenia’s foreign agenda: “We just have to look at the map and understand that our future problem is linked to the aspiration to have a state in our own country. In this context Armenia-EU agreement can be an additional factor of stability in the region. From this point of view, the principles proposed by the Minsk Group for settlement of the Artsakh conflict have no alternative”.

“We also attach great importance to the involvement of the EU in civil society development”, Armen Ashotyan said. In this context, he also means the cooperation of the European structures with relevant structures of Artsakh.

Later, Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the “Tsarukyan” bloc, also spoke about the cooperation with Artsakh. She reminded that the European Parliament had made a decision on cooperation with non-recognized countries in educational and cultural spheres, then she mocked: we are often complaining that the decisions and laws of our parliament are not applied, however, there seems to be a problem here too. She urged his European partners to try to be more practical in this regard until 2017.