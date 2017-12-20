Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian delivered remarks at the session of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in Yerevan

On December 19, the 17th session of the Armenia-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee was launched in the National Assembly. The agenda of discussions included important issues on the Armenia-EU bilateral relations, such as the impact of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement on the political and economic reforms process, the new framework of cooperation in the spheres of industry, agriculture, energy, transport, environmental protection and other areas, democracy and protection of fundamental rights In Armenia, etc.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Garen Nazarian delivered welcoming remarks at the session. In his speech, in parallel with the new framework agreement, the Deputy Minister pointed out the key achievements of the Armenia-EU relations in 2017, such as the establishment of Partnership Priorities, initialling of the Agreement on Common Aviation Area, concluding of negotiations on joining the Creative Europe Programme, etc.

Garen Nazarian reaffirmed the commitment of the authorities of Armenia to continue extensive reforms in the country, and highlighted the importance of the continuous support of the European Parliament and its members in this process.

In the context of preserving regional stability, Deputy Minister highly appreciated the fact that the EU, at various levels, has expressed its support to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, through the mediation by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, on the basis of the three principles of international law, including in the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on July 5, where, referring to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, among other principles of settlement, support to the right of peoples to self-determination was expressed.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia