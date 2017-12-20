Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:10 | December 20 2017
Underage young people work at ‘Yerevan City’

Underage young people work at “Yerevan City” supermarket on Sebastia street. They say, “we help our mom, the New Year is coming, we will help a bit, it is only a month.”

The manager of this supermarket assures that they have employed the children for only a month, on holidays and children above 14 years compulsorily: “The job lasts  only 6-7 hours a day, but we employ mainly youngsters over 15.”

By our Constitution, children from 14 to 16 years old are allowed to work until 24 hours in a week.

