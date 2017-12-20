Underage young people work at “Yerevan City” supermarket on Sebastia street. They say, “we help our mom, the New Year is coming, we will help a bit, it is only a month.”

The manager of this supermarket assures that they have employed the children for only a month, on holidays and children above 14 years compulsorily: “The job lasts only 6-7 hours a day, but we employ mainly youngsters over 15.”

By our Constitution, children from 14 to 16 years old are allowed to work until 24 hours in a week.

Photos by Nelly BABAYAN

«Aravot»

20.12.2017