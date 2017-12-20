EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Ends Work

On December 20, the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (PCC) continued the work of the 17th Meeting.

The RA NA deputy Aghvan Vardanyan presented to the European colleagues the NK conflict settlement, the issues concerning the current state of Armenia-Turkey relations and the regional recent developments.

In this context, the Co-Chair of the European Union-Armenia PCC Sajjad Karim has noted that as a consequence of the conflict people die, and the social-economic development of the region is impeded. In the Speaker’s word, the European Parliament supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and welcomes the statements made by the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Geneva Summit this year.

Regarding Armenia-Turkey relations, Sajjad Karim has noted that the European Parliament believes that the closed borders should open, and the dialogue of the civil societies should develop, decreasing the tension in the region.

The Chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan has noted that thousands of people live in Artsakh, who also should make use of fundamental rights provided by the UN. The thing is about the political right, but also the educational, environmental and other programmes, from which the Artsakh people are deprived.

Armen Ashotyan has also touched upon the efforts of presenting the NK conflict in a religious nuance, which is dangerous for the whole region. In Armen Ashotyan’s opinion, we should prevent that misunderstanding.

By voting of the members of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee a final statement was adopted.

Summing up the work, Armen Ashotyan thanked the participants for the constructive approach shown on the themes under debate and statement and resolution adopted at the end of the meeting.

The EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee ended the work of the 17th Meeting.

National Assembley of Armenia