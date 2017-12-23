Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan meets with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin

22.12.2017. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan who is in the RF capital within the frames of Yerevan days in Moscow met with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. Greeting the Mayor of Yerevan Sergey Sobyanin attached importance to the expansion of business relationship between the two capitals and stressed that Yerevan is a reliable partner for Moscow.

“The friendship between Armenian and Russian people has a centuries-old history and the interaction of our two cities is based on it. Mister Mayor, I am sure that the program of cooperation provided for 2018-2021 will become a good basis for further strengthening and development of our mutually beneficial cooperation. We will certainly take consistent steps in this regard”, stressed Sergey Sobyanin.

Expressing gratitude for warm welcome Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan in his turn outlined that holding Yerevan days in Moscow witnesses the high level of the relationship established between the two cities and expressed confidence that the program of cooperation for 201802021 will give a new quality to the implementation of the programs between the two capitals.

“Within the frames of the cooperation numerous programs have already been implemented. Mister Mayor, I am sure that the new program of cooperation between the bodies of executive power provided for 201802021 will give a new impulse to interaction between our two cities. Today it is a priority for us to exchange experience and implement joint projects in the spheres of transport, healthcare and smart technologies. From this point of view it’s highly important to make corresponding agreements on bilateral interaction expansion during the meetings of persons in charge and heads of the structures in a number of spheres. I am sure that joining our efforts we will give a new impulse to strengthening and expansion of the cooperation between the two capitals”, stressed Taron Margaryan and taking the opportunity invited Sergey Sobyanin to visit Yerevan next year particularly taking into account that the year of 2018 will be a jubilee year for Armenia and it is a good occasion to welcome friends in 2800-year-old Yerevan.