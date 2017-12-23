‘Aravot’ correspondent awarded

Annual awards ceremony for coverage of human trafficking and fight against it took place at the Republic of Armenia Government’s press centre on December 22, which is being held for the sixth time.

Liana Doydoyan, Chairman of the Freedom of Information Centre, the organizer of the competition, announced the results of the contest.

There was no first-place winner in “Television and Radio” nomination, Amalya Papyan (Sputnik-Armenia) took the second place, and the third place – Gohar Hayrapetyan (Yerkir Media).

The first place in the “Print and Online” media category was also left vacant, Astghik Gevorgyan, from Aampop.am, took the second place, and Ruzan Minasyan, the head of the “Aravot” Legal Department took the third. Ruzan Minasyan was awarded for the following publication: “Was forced to massage the clients and have sexual activity with them”.

The winners were awarded certificates and cash prizes.