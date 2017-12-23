Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:24 | December 23 2017
15:24 | December 23 2017

Breakthrough: Georgia Prime Minister’s statement causes scandal in Georgia and Azerbaijan: ‘Zhamanak’

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s statement caused a scandal in Georgia and Azerbaijan yesterday.

Kvirikashvili stated that in case of force majeure situations Armenia may use the transport corridors of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Upper Lars checkpoint connecting Armenia with Russia is often closed, which is conditioned by weather conditions, when the road leading to the checkpoint is closed by avalanches in winter and because of flood collapses in spring and even in summer.

If this statement comes true and Armenia connects to Russia through the Roki tunnel and Abkhazian railway, then the economic blockade of Armenia, which Azerbaijan has been initiating for 25 years, can be considered abolished.

