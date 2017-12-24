‘It Depends on Yerevan How Fast and Intensive Armenia’s Relations with NATO Will Develop’

It is a positive fact that Armenia, which is CSTO member, has established its relations with NATO throughout 25 years and still opportunities for developing them are noticeable.

After the signing of Armenia-EU agreement, when Armenia’s regional significance grew essentially, our state has received bigger opportunities for taking convincing steps in strengthening the influence. We speak of not only the necessity of the implementation of political, economic real reforms, but also from the perspective of security, strengthening Armenia and Artsakh.

Official Yerevan already records that the results of the military-technological cooperation with NATO will be visible in the near future, and that cooperation will not be limited by solely buying weaponry, but will encompass manifold components. The upcoming months, years will indeed become decisive to Armenia, and in the case of carrying out initiative and confident policy both Armenia and Artsakh can win benefits. The preconditions for it exist, it is necessary to take those opportunities.

Within the frameworks of “NATO Week” events, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Rose Gottemoeller arrived in Armenia. She stated that 25 years of Armenia-NATO cooperation “were very positive”. On December 18, Rose Gottemoeller was received by Serzh Sargsyan, who stated with contentment that Armenia’s cooperation with North-Atlantic Treaty develops in a normal stream. “Rose Gottemoeller has thanked Armenia for the determined and consistent support it implements by its active participation in the international peacekeeping actions, having its important contribution in preservation of international peace and security. The Deputy Secretary General of NATO has spoken with contentment about the implementation of Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), mentioning that 4 programs have been carried out successfully, and Armenia-NATO 5th program for 2017-2019 has already been confirmed”, constitutes the presidential press release.

During the meeting with the Minister of Defense, Vigen Sargsyan, according to the Ministry of Defence, Rose Gottemoeller has highly estimated the participation of the peacekeeping headquarters of the Republic of Armenia in Afghanistan and Kosovo in the operations led by NATO, she has given importance to the joint efforts of developing new capacities, improving the partnership, the cooperation in military education and other fields. “The parties have exchanged with ideas on the practical implementation of the agreed-on goals of Individual Partnership Action Plan, the support of defense reforms and strengthening good behavior in the scopes of Planning and Review Process”, implied the press release of the Ministry of Defense. In the joint briefing of the Minister of the Foreign Relations of the Republic of Armenia, Edward Nalbandyan, and the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Rose Gottemoeller, the Minister of Foreign Affairs particularly mentioned: “We stated with contentment that the 5th program of Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan is being successfully implemented. We emphasized the importance of the implementation of NATO Trust Fund’s practical activity. Armenia continues to have its important contribution in the joint efforts towards the establishment of the international peace and stability carried out by the UN and under the UN auspice, turning from a security consumer to security supplier. Our country by itself, having serious security challenges, brings its contribution to the preservation and strengthening of security and stability in other corners of the world.” Official Yerevan gave importance also to NATO support to the efforts and approaches of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

At the end of the visit and the negotiations with the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, Deputy Secretary General of NATO announced that it depends on Yerevan’s decision how fast and intensive Armenia’s relations with NATO will develop. In the interview given to Radio Azatutyun (Liberty) Rose Gottemoeller has emphasized that she has not noticed that Russia tries to put pressure on Armenia for Yerevan to withdraw from developing its relations with the North-Atlantic Treaty. “I think we have a good, respective level of partnership. Our partnership mirrors in which Yerevan is interested and brings to life. Presently Armenia has very serious objectives – to reform the whole government. Armenia moves towards parliamentary system, in the condition of which the Parliament will control, for example, the Armed Forces. There are certain fields in which NATO can provide Armenia with expert support, and we view our relations as good ones, inasmuch as we can work together towards the priorities which Yerevan has defined. However, I want to emphasize, the speed, intensity of the development of relations with NATO depend entirely on Yerevan’s decision.”

EMMA GABRIELYAN

‘Aravot’

21.12.2017