Bako Sahakyan Visited a Range of Military Units Located in the Southern Part of Artsakh

On 23 December President Bako Sahakyan visited a range of military units located in the southern part of the republic, got acquainted with the course of service and living conditions of the servicemen.

On the same day President Sahakyan convened an enlarged consultation in the republic’s southern wing to discuss the realization of various programs there and plans for the future.

The Head of the State qualified strategic programs being implemented in the southern section as important for the whole country and gave concrete instructions to the heads of the concerned structures for proper implementation of the activities.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT