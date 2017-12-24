Results of the Program of Events of Yerevan Days in Moscow are Summarized During the Official Reception Organized on Behalf of Yerevan Mayor

During the official reception organized on behalf of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan the results of the program of events of Yerevan days in Moscow held on December 21-22 were summarized The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Russia Vahan Toghanyan, the representatives of Moscow government, science, art and culture figures as well as representatives of Armenian community took part in the reception.

In his greeting speech Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan expressed gratitude to all those present for assistance in the organization of Yerevan days in Moscow and for warm welcome. Within the frames of the official reception, for significant contribution to cooperation development between Yerevan and Moscow, as well as for contribution to the sphere of television Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan warded the TV presented, humorist, co-author of Comedy Club Show Garik Martirosyan with the highest award of Yerevan Municipality-“Argishti the First” medal.

For significant assistance in the issue of cooperation development between Yerevan and Moscow Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan awarded the deputy head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations of Moscow Andrey Chizhov with Yerevan Mayor’s memory medal. The director of S.T.Konenkov museum-workshop Svetlana Bobrova, the art director of the Armenian Theater of Moscow Slava Stepanyan, the art director of folk dance ensemble “Flowers of Armenia” Hayk Sahakyan and the art director of the Armenian folk dance and song ensemble “HAYORDIK” Anahit Sargsyan have been awarded with honorary diplomas of Yerevan Mayor.

Sharing the impressions of “Yerevan days in Moscow” events with Yerevan Mayor the guests attached particular importance to this already traditional initiative and noted that it had become popular and awaited not only with the Armenian community of Moscow but with the residents of the RF capital as well.

Information and Public Relations Department

of the City Hall of Yerevan