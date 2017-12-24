BBC: Assad ‘may evacuate cancer children’ from Eastern Ghouta

BBC. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is considering a request to evacuate seven children with cancer from a besieged area, a British charity says.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, an adviser to the charity, told the BBC that Mr Assad’s private office had said he would decide next week.

The children are among more than 130 needing urgent medical treatment in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta.

The Damascus suburb has been under government siege for four years.

Earlier this month the Red Cross said life in Eastern Ghouta was becoming “impossible” and the situation there had reached a “critical point”.

The UN has been trying for weeks to arrange medical evacuations. Dozens of civilians are reported to have died in recent government bombardments and food shortages have led to severe malnutrition.

More – see on BBC.

Photo – Rama, 4, has lymphoma and last received medication eight months ago (BBC)