Aliyev, ‘true friend’ of Russia: Putin

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, highlighting his personal contribution to the development of strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan, reports TASS.

“Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday. Azerbaijan under your leadership is confidently pursuing the path of socio-economic development, and has an active role in solving international urgent issues. As a true friend of Russia, you make a great contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries. I warmly remember our recent meetings in Sochi and Tehran”, Putin said in his congratulatory message. “I look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with you and working together efficiently”, said Putin to Aliyev, wishing him, “health, happiness, prosperity and success”.