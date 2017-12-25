President Serzh Sargsyan to pay official visit to Georgia

On December 25, President Serzh Sargsyan will leave for Georgia on a two-day official visit. On Within the framework of the visit, the President will meet with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. During the meetings, key issues on the agenda of cooperation between the two friendly countries will be discussed.

President Sargsyan will also visit Hovhannes Tumanyan House scientific-cultural center and St. Gevorg Church where he will meet with Armenian community representatives.

On the margins of his visit, the President will lay a wreath at the Monument in Heroes Square in Tbilisi.

Press Service of the President of Armenia