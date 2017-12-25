Turkish Young Man Frightens Erdogan Trying to Hug Him: video

A young man ran to ran and climbed on stage to embrace Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his speech. The unexpected incident frightened Erdogan, and the latter pushed the stranger back, before his bodyguards would come to help, reports Ermenihaber.

According to Turkish “Doğan” news agency, the incident took place at the end of the speech by the Party leader Erdogan at the provincial assembly of “Justice and Development Party”, a ruling party in Turkey’s Şırnak province. After completing his speech, Erdogan wanted to say goodbye to those present, when suddenly the young man climbed onto the stage and tried to embrace Erdogan, which caused panic and confusion for a moment.

The bodyguards of Erdogan took the young man away, after which the latter was arrested.

During the interrogation, the young man, Huseyin Demircan said he liked Erdogan very much and wanted to hug him. Demircan also said that many of his relatives had been killed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party militants. Demircan expressed regret that his step was understood wrong.

Later, the young man was released.