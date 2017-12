In Moscow, nearby “Slavyansky Bulvar” metro station, the bus has driven out to the pavement: there are victims and injuries, informs “Interfax”.

“The autobus which drove out to the pavement, hit a few people and hardly escaped from appearing on the underground passage, stopping on the stairs”, tells one of the witnesses to the agency.

According to him, there are 4 victims, 15 injuries. This information has not been confirmed officially.

Victoria ANDREASYAN