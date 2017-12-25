Armenia Should Pursue ‘Concordia-Politik’: Ruben Safrastyan

Today, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies Ruben Safrastyan criticized the “complementary” policy pursued by our authorities in foreign relations.

Safrastyan said that the Armenia-EU agreement signed at the end of the year is a good opportunity for our country to bring our foreign policy to a higher level. This is an opportunity that should be used.

And why the EU has signed such an agreement with Armenia, according to Safrastyan, based on historical experience, the political circles understand the role of Armenia in this region.

Ruben Safrastyan said that Armenia should pursue “Concordia-Politik, and secure victory through harmony”.