Armenian National Assembly to Consider 2014 Events Against Northern Iraq Yezidis as ‘Genocide’

The “Yelq” and “Tsarukyan” factions of the National Assembly officially did not join the Republican MPs, Rustam Makhmudyan, Vahram Baghdasaryan and Armen Ashotyan, on the draft law “On genocidal actions against the Yezidi people”. Today Republican MP Rustam Makhmudyan stated this at “Post Scriptum” Press Club.

Let us remind, that this is about what happened to Yezidis in Northern Iraq in 2014.

Answering a question of Aravot.am, the speaker said, the fact that the head of the Republican faction and the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations are co-authors of this project, already excludes doubts that the ruling Republican Party of Armenia may have reservations. Earlier he had stated that the Armenian people who have seen the Genocide cannot not to support it. Now he adds: “Especially that this project should be invulnerable, proceeding from the interests of the national security of the Republic of Armenia. We cannot endanger the Christian people living in northern Iraq”. He also noted that when Vahram Baghdasaryan presented the draft at the meeting of the Republican faction, no MP objected: “This suggests that the Republicans may also join”. The ARF Dashnaktsutyun also expressed its “support”. Only certain members of the “Tsarukyan” faction have some reservations, they had previously submitted such a project, which, as a result of an agreement, was postponed. But Rustam Makhmudyan thinks that the faction will not be against.

Rustam Makhmudyan is a member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE. In 2014, he spoke of the Yezidis genocide in northern Iraq also at the PACE tribune. He joined another deputy’s proposal to set up an investigation group on this occasion.

Today the MP summarized the results of his several months of parliamentary activities. He has worked in several directions: has made legislative initiatives, co-authored a number of projects, has made citizens’ receptions. He also made conclusions from citizens’ receptions: some people turn to MPs for financial support, for expectation of interference with a judicial or state authority, for legal assistance.