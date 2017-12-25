This is a Biased and Anti-Armenian Statement which Damages Peaceful Settlement Process: Sharmazanov to President of Chamber of Deputies of Congress of Paraguay

On December 22, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov addressed with a letter to the President of Chamber of Deputies of Congress of the Republic of Paraguay Pedro Lorenzo Alliana Rodriguez, where he expressed his concern over one-sided, anti-Armenian statements concerning the Nagorno Karabakh problem adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Congress and the reality was distorted, and exclusively the false approach of Azerbaijan was presented over the problem, particularly, on 1992 Khojalu events.

The NA Vice President noted: “This is a biased and anti-Armenian statement which damages the peaceful settlement process. The Armenian military units have no connection and could not have any relation. The former President of Azerbaijan Ayaz Mutalibov state at best in one of his interviews given to the Russian newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta on April 2, 1992, noting that the Azerbaijani opposition organized the Khojalu tragedy for organizing his throwing down, and the Armenians have no connection with it.”

Eduard Sharmazanov expressed hope that from now on they would do utmost to reach the position of the Republic of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the legislators of Paraguay and with that avoiding the adoption of the false resolutions.

Press Service of National Assembley of Armenia