Azerbaijan’s ‘black list’ policy for Artsakh-visiting people leaves reverse influence: Lapshin – video

The policy of including people visiting Artsakh in Azerbaijan’s “black list” and threatening them has left a reverse influence: in the consequence, more tourists have visited Artsakh in 2017 than in the previous year, writes Alexander Lapshin in his blog, who had been subjected to imprisonment of 3 years in Baku.

“What have cost merely the urges about Jewish massacres, which the demonstrators were exclaiming in front of Baku Court, where I was being judged (and in that country the demonstrations are organized by the authorities), judge by yourselves, please. In a paradoxical way, trying to threaten the world, the tiny Azerbaijan, on the contrary, contributed to the increase of the number of tourists visiting Artsakh in 2017, as compared with the previous year. My friends from Baltic States, Alexander Alimov and Ivan Utinas from Latvia, Slava Gorbunov from Lithuania and etc., were among them. They have shot an amazing film about that wonderful region, its culture, people, nature and architectural monuments. Watch it, I am sure, you will have a wish to visit it as well”, writes Lapshin, attaching the film teaser to his publication.

Victoria ANDREASYAN