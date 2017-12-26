Official reception hosted by Georgian President in honor of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan

In honor of President Serzh Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan, who are paying an official visit to Georgia, an official dinner was given on behalf of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Mrs. Maka Chichua.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili exchanged toasts in which they touched upon the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations based on respect and mutual trust, as well as the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Georgian peoples, the prospects for strengthened bilateral ties in all areas of bilateral interest.

Statement by President Serzh Sargsyan at the official reception hosted by Georgia President Giorgi Margvelashvili

Dear Mr. President,

Distinguished Mrs. Chitchua,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

First of all, I would like to once again thank Mr. President for the warm and brotherly welcome shown to the Armenian delegation. This visit is undoubtedly another evidence of the ongoing effective cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.

Today’s talks once again proved our aspiration to wind up bilateral relations and give them a new quality of content.

The history of the Armenian-Georgian relations has been based on sincere sympathy, mutual respect and trust of our peoples.

For many centuries, our cultural pioneers – writers and artists, artists, playwrights, actors and musicians – have used their words and deeds to promote closer ties between the Armenian and Georgian peoples.

It is appropriate to recall the following lines of famous Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan: “There is a great wisdom, namely the good relations between peoples that come from the depth of centuries.” Indeed, this is the kind of history of the Armenian and Georgian peoples. It was born in a distant past, deeply rooted over the centuries.

We entertain a unique feeling of warmth for Georgia and for what is Georgian: cinema, song and dance, as well as Georgian bread, wine and cuisine are part of our daily life.

And it is important that we are building our relations with Georgia in the spirit of the time and our rich heritage, which is the unshakable foundation of our high-level interstate relations that we rightfully call fraternal.

In the jubilee year of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia, we have something to boast about. We can gladly state that our cooperation is at a high level in all areas of mutual interest.

I am glad that the traditional multi-layered ties between our countries are enriched with new content every year. First of all, I mean the joint achievements in such key areas as transport, energy, agriculture and tourism.

Our trade turnover is consistently expanding and diversifying, with closer ties of cooperation established in the fields of science, culture and education.

It is emblematic that our dialogue evolves in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust. You may rest assured that we are consistent in the pursuit of our mutual efforts, the results of which are sincerely appreciated by the Armenian people.

Of course, one of the threads of the Armenian-Georgian friendship is the large Armenian community which, being a harmonious part of the Georgian society, is building the future of Georgia together with your people.

One of the most prominent sons of the Georgian people, famous writer Nodar Dumbadze once said: “Armenians and Georgians are peoples of ancient culture. We have been walking side by side along the crossroads of history. We are neighbors physically, whereas we have the same spirit, pathos and genesis in essence. We are linked by destiny.”

History itself testifies to the fact that the most important link between our States is our peoples’ centuries-old friendship, their spiritual and cultural affinity. Our shared values have undergone a long, too long probation. This is the starting point for cooperation.

Dear Friends,

Let me bring a cup in honor of the President of Georgia and Mrs. Chichua, for Georgia’s prosperity and progress and, of course, for the fu8ture of our bilateral friendship.

President Giorgi Margvelashvili’s speech at the official reception in honor of President Serzh Sargsyan

Your Excellency President of the Republic of Armenia,

Mr. Serzh Sargsyan,

Mrs. Rita Sargsyan,

Dear Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I warmly welcome all of you. I am glad to have the opportunity to host you in Georgia.

Today’s visit is another prominent expression of historical friendship between Georgia and Armenia. It is noteworthy that the 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations ends up with such a memorable event.

We are not just neighbors: the tradition of our cooperation has a history of millennia, which is successfully developing today.

The secret of our friendship is not only the legendary brotherhood of Kartlos and Hayos. Our culture, art, folklore, traditions are interconnected, and history is full of examples of mutual support.

It is just what has enabled us to overcome many trials, united us against numerous challenges and preserved the originality that our peoples are proud of.

Excellency,

Georgia appreciates and cherishes this friendship, and we are happy to see the achievements of the Republic of Armenia under your leadership.

Taking this opportunity, I sincerely congratulate you on the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union.

Here again I want to assure that Georgia will always be an active supporter of peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

We are ready to share the benefits of our European and Euro-Atlantic integration with our friends today and in the future, offering the opportunities that Georgia boasts in terms of cooperation between regions and continents.

Mr. President,

I am glad that the strong and wonderful traditions of bilateral relations are reinforced by our personal friendship. I warmly remember my visit to Armenia and the fond impressions I had of your heartfelt hospitality. After that, we had many meetings, and all of them were inspired by friendship and sincerity.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

With this spirit, let me offer a toast to our dear guest, the President of the Republic of Armenia and the first lady, Mrs. Rita Sargsyan.

Also, I want to congratulate you all on the upcoming 2018, and wish you much happiness, robust health and every success for the peace and prosperity of the friendly Armenian people.

Long live our guests!

Long live our friendship!

