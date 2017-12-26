President Serzh Sargsyan visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House Scientific-Cultural Center in Tbilisi

On the margins of his official visit to Georgia, accompanied by First Lady Rita Sargsyan, President Serzh Sargsyan later today visited Hovhannes Tumanyan House Scientific-Cultural Center.

Accompanied by Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan, Primate of the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and Director of the Scientific and Cultural Center Gissane Hovsepyan, President Sargsyan and Mrs. Rita Sargsyan toured the Center to inspect the work carried out after renovation and communicate with representatives of the Armenian community.

After watching a film about the Center’s background history and ongoing activities, the President was seen to the southern balcony where Tumanyan used to have a rest and receive guests. The honorary guests were shown to the great poet’s private library, after which the President of Armenia was invited to a tea party with the traditions of Tumanyan’s house.

