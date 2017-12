Today the Women’s and Men’s World Rapid and Blitz Championships are launched in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

Armenia is represented by its team.

Levon Aronyan, Gabriel Sargsyan, Zaven Andriasyan, Tigran L. Petrosyan, Hrant Melkumyan and Sergey Movsisyan participate in Men’s Championship.

Elina Danielyan, Lilit Mkrtchyan, Lilit Galoyan and Maria Gevorgyan participate in Women’s Championship.

The overall prize fund of the Championship is $2 million.