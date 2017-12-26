Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:08 | December 26 2017
18:08 | December 26 2017

World Championship Launched by Scandals

Today (Men’s and Women’s) World Rapid and Blitz Championship is launched, which is named after the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Championship has not been launched yet, however, scandalous incidents have already evolved. In particular, Israeli chess player has been rejected to be given a visa, and some leaders of Women’s Competition, Ukrainian Anna and Maria Muzychuk sisters have refused to arrive at the place of the Championship.

The organizers have not published the names of the participants yet.

