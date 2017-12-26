Henrikh Mkhitaryan Grateful to His Fans

“Wow! After being named Armenia’s footballer of the year, I am super happy to have received most of the votes in Armenia’s top 10 athletes of the year poll. Special dedication and well done to our Olympic Gold Greco-Roman Wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, Chess World Champion Levon Aronian, Sambo World Champion Grigor Mkhitaryan, Greco-Roman Wrestling World champion Maksim Manukyan, European Boxing Champion Hovhannes Bachkov, Olympic Silver Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan, World Silver Cyclist Edgar Stepanyan, World Student Gold Gymnast Artur Tovmasyan, World Gold Sambo Tigran Kirakosyan. Hope to honour our country with new achievements in 2018.

My fans are my motivation. I am grateful to all those who voted for me, and in general, for the warm support I receive from the Armenian people. I am honoured to receive the highest number of votes in the top ten of the best sportsmen in Armenia in 2017. I will do my best to achieve new successes for my nation”, Henrikh Mkhitaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

Photo – from Mkhitaryan’s official page on Facebook