Iranian President Visits Two Armenian Martyrs’ Families: photos

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited two Armenian families on Christmas Day, who had loses during 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

“I hope the nature and doctrine of Jesus Christ can lead humanity to peace and peaceful coexistence”, said the president of Iran to the family members of George Keshish Harutyun, a victim of the war.

“Christians have suffered a lot from the devastations of Iraqi, Syrian, and Lebanese terrorists, and it also applies to Muslims. But on the other hand, the terrorists have created a situation where the fate of Christians and Muslims is now closer than ever before, and it is necessary that we help each other in this situation”, said Rouhani.

The mother and sister of war-victim George Keshish Harutyun also expressed their happiness in meeting with the president and shared memories about their deceased family member.

On the same day, the Iranian president visited also another martyr’s family, Edwin Shahmirian’s family. “The Iranian nation is grateful for the devotion and self-sacrifice of the martyrs”, said Rouhani.

Rouhani added that Iranians are always grateful to Armenian citizens of Iran and consider them reliable, hardworking and modest people who love this country.

Victoria ANDREASYAN