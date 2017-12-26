‘Two Friendly Countries Have Common Interests’: Serzh Sargsyan Meets With Georgia Parliament Speaker

Today, President Serzh Sargsyan met with Georgia Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze.

The President of the Georgian Parliament welcomed the delegation led by the President of Armenia and expressed confidence that mutual visits of such a high level might have a positive impact on the strengthening of bilateral interstate relations, as well as the friendship between the Armenian and Georgian peoples. Irakli Kobakhidze stressed that the Parliament of Georgia attaches great importance and was ready to develop close cooperation with Armenia in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Hailing the progress made in a number of sectors of mutual interest, including the growth of trade turnover, the parties stressed the need for building on these positive trends. President Sargsyan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome shown to his delegation on Georgia, noting that such a high level of bilateral relations reached in the year of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia called for stronger commitment.

The President of Armenia highlighted the development of closer relations with Georgia, which has parliamentary governance, considering Armenia’s transition to parliamentary system following the constitutional reform.

Irakli Kobakhidze praised the activity of Armenian MPs in the Parliament of Georgia, stressing that they not only contribute to Parliament’s proceedings, but also promote the Armenian-Georgian relations.

The President of Armenia and the Georgian Parliament Speaker expressed shared opinion that the two friendly countries have common interests, and that close ties are the best way to finding fruitful solutions. The two sides underlined the importance of stability and peace in the region.

After the meeting, Serzh Sargsyan made a record in the Book of Honorary Guests of the Parliament of Georgia.

“Held in the run-up to the holiday season, my official visit to Georgia is a good opportunity to leave a few lines of best wishes in the Book of Honorary Guests of Georgia’s Parliament. I am convinced that our parliaments have a great mission in terms of strengthening the friendship between our two peoples, which dates back to many centuries, because the constitutional changes in Armenia and Georgia made us rethink the role and significance of Parliament. Therefore, I wish that our inter-parliamentary ties that have gained a fresh momentum in the recent period might go strengthening, expanding and deepening year by year to become another motive power behind the further development of interstate relations between Armenia and Georgia. Long live the fraternal Armenian and Georgian peoples,” the President wrote.

