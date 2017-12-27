‘Not to Stage ‘Hamlet’? What Questions Do You Ask?’: Hakob Ghazanchyan to Journalist

Chairman of the Union of Theatre Workers of Armenia Hakob Ghazanchyan summarizes the theatrical year. For him, 2017 was full of theatrical events. highlighted especially the annual “Artavazd” award: “Artavazd” is gaining more weight. In 2018, we are going to hold it in Goris, the CIS cultural capital”. Hakob Ghazanchyan is convinced that theatres in Gavar, Goris, Kapan, Artashat and other provinces should be in constant focus.

According to him, the previous governor has made a great effort to build a new Gavar theatre building, but the construction of the building has not yet been completed: “Although there are shortcomings: the boiler house is located on the upper floor, lighting is not properly regulated, there is no rehearsal room, etc., a good job has been done”.

One of the journalists’ remark, that the themes of the performances are obsolete, remained unclear to Mr. Ghazanchyan: “Repetition of themes does not mean those are obsolete. I do not understand your questions. You do not formulate your questions in a right way. Do you mean we should not stage “Hamlet”? What questions do you ask? The classic remains classic, and classical values can be constantly staged. That is not a repetition of the themes. Every time, classic works are being staged differently, and, of course, the viewpoint of the director should be clear. Your question is formulated wrongly”.