‘Baghramyan 26 to be Prime Minister’s office’: Gevorg Gorgisyan

The regulation requires 27 signatures for nominating a presidential candidate. “Yelq” suggests “Tsarukyan” faction to support them. Monday, “Yelq” member Gevorg Gorgisyan said that proposing Zeynalyan is a political step:

“We show what kind of person we imagine in the post of the President of the Republic of Armenia, what skills, knowledge and understanding of the world that person should possess. We have shown that and this is a challenge to the government first of all. They should be able to nominate any candidate who will compete with Mr. Zeynalyan, which is very difficult because Mr. Zeynalyan has had a very serious path and is dedicated to his homeland, as a volunteer, he had left for the frontline and lost his leg, although he had a legitimate reason for avoiding military service, deferment, as many Republicans have done, and today speak of nationalism, patriotism. Mr. Zeynalyan also had that chance, but he left for the front as a volunteer, then served as a deputy minister, and he knows the state system, state governance mechanisms well, has been engaged in human rights activities for many years, has been dealing with the protection of public interests. I do not think that someone can propose a better candidate than him. This is a challenge for them. Now, if they give up and support our candidate, we will only be happy for that”.

Regarding “Tsarukyan” bloc’s support Gorgisyan said that they are still waiting, because they have not received a clear response yet.

Referring to the parliamentary system, Gevorg Gorgisyan said, that we will become a Prime Minister governed country and the role of the parliament will decrease even more: “Now it is clear that every four days the prime minister and the government must come and the National Assembly will have a question-and-answer session. The new constitution states that whether the prime minister will come, or not, will depend on the prime minister’s personality. The actual levers have been transferred from the presidential to the government, like the budget, which went from the presidential to the government, and only a minor part came to the National Assembly. The same is with the levers, which belong to the Prime Minister. Even Baghramyan 26 has been announced as Prime Minister’s office”.

In response to the question whether it has been officially announced that Prime Minister’s office will be in Baghramyan 26, Gevorg Gorgisyan said: “Baghramyan 26 will become Prime Minister’s office. There are rumours about this. I have heard about it from several sources. The president will have less levers, and will receive an office somewhere”.