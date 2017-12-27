Evgeny Kissin: ‘Your language reminds me of your noble and great architecture’

Famous pianist Evgeny Kissin is in Armenia within the framework of the “Yerevan Perspectives” festival. The festival president, composer Stepan Rostomyan and general manager Sona Hovhannisyan assessed his concert as an event.

Yevgeny Kissin is the greatest friend of the Armenian people, and is more Armenian than many Armenians”, Rostomyan noted.

“I am glad I am in Yerevan, thank you for coming, hoping to see you at my concert”, said the legendary pianist at a press conference on December 26 at the National Opera Theatre.

Speaking of important events in his life, the musician noted that he has got married to a half Armenian half Jew woman. “My wife’s mother is Armenian with German origin”, the musician noted. “The last time I visited Armenia with concerts, my fiancée was with me. Moreover, it was my third visit, and her first one”, he added.

In response to one of the journalists’ question, whether his wife is interested in Armenian culture, Evgeny Kissin said: “I think she will not get offended if I give a negative answer”.

As for December 27 concert, he highlighted Beethoven’s Sonat N29, describing it as very complicated, and as one of the best examples of piano literature. “It is a new category for any pianist who performs that work”, Evgeny Kissin stressed.

In response to the question whether it is important to him which country he us being invited, the pianist said: “For me, of course, it is important to which country I am invited to. Every country is different, nations are different, the diversity of peoples and countries is part of world culture, also the beauty of our planet”.

Armenian composers were also touched upon. Yevgeny Kissin mentioned Komitas, Babajanyan and Khachatryan, and noted that “Krunk” of Komitas is one of his favourite works. “I am mainly interested in ancient Armenian cultural heritage. Now I listen to your language, and do not understand it, but it reminds me of your noble and great architecture.

In response to the question whether he would like modern composers to write works for him, he said: “I do not have such ambitions, music is for everyone. And what is talented is also for me… Last year, a very famous composer, whose name I do not give because I do not have permission to speak about it, he said he wants to write a work for me. I said, well, let us try and see what will turn out…”, Evgeny Kissin noted.

He also added that he also has begun to compose, which he used to do in his younger ages. He said that other famous figures have assessed his works positively, and among the persons that have performed those are Geringas and Iserlis.

Kissin also felt sorry that contemporary composers almost do not compose for piano.