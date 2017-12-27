Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia comments on Armenia-EU agreement

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Grigori Karasin has commented on the “Comprehensive and Enlarged Partnership Agreement” signed between Armenia and the EU in November, noting that they have never made Armenia choose.

“We always treat our neighbors and allies as people who have their outlooks on life and external politics. Our neighbors are sovereign states, it refers to CSTO and EAEU allies as well. It is understandable that in the modern world they develop multi-vector communications, it is completely natural in the 21st century. We have never made our neighbors and allies choose, “who are you with? Us or them?” But we have right to confide in the supremacy of ally relations. Besides, the agreements signed in different formats, “Eastern Partnership” encompassed, should not violate the obligations around which we already maintain an agreement”, Karasin explained.

Victoria ANDREASYAN