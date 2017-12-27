Prime Minister Organizes Rrich Christmas Bazaar and Concert on Most Wonderful Gyumri Street

Due to the initiative of PM Karen Karapetyan, “Kumayri Revival” investment fund organized a Christmas Bazaar and concert at Rustaveli Street in Gyumri, trying to change the atmosphere of this city, make Gyumri people come out to the street. Candies, hot wine, honey, different flavors of tea, souvenirs were being sold.

The number of the participants gradually increased, especially when it became known that Sirusho participated in the concert. A short while later Santa Claus and cartoon characters appeared on the street.

As reported by the director of “Kumayri Revival” investment fund, Syuzanna Azoyan, 6 pavilions were in place and their number will double-grow the next year. “Hot wine, handmade crafts prepared in Gyumri alone will be sold, which will be more attractive to the tourists from Yerevan and other locations”, informed Syuzanna Azoyan. She also mentioned that the interest of investor in Rustaveli Street is very big, they come to Gyumri by their own wish. And asked who the investors are, Ms. Azoyan replied that among them there are Gyumri nationals who have not been living in Gyumri since long ago.

According to her, new development will take place in Gyumri the next year and Gyumri will appear on world tourist map as a separate tourist destination. As stated by Syuzanna Azoyan, they will develop the infrastructures the next year, restaurants, handicraft centers will be in place, there is an intention of restoring also old bath houses of Gyumri.