‘Meat or potato?’: question to Eduard Sharmazanov

To a journalist’s remark, that the opposition is not active in the parliament of this convocation, as there are no political debates, Eduard Sharmazanov answered with humour: “If they constantly take 20 minutes break in between 10 questions, of course they will slow down”.

“We have had constructive opposition colleagues as before as well as now. It is not always that the activities of the opposition may be pleasant to the government, and to me, but they are not there to fulfil the wishes of Sharmazanov or Babloyan. Of course, there is a clash of ideas, which is normal, especially in case of the parliamentary system”, said the Vice Speaker of the National Assembly adding that he appreciates the ideological clashes that happen in the parliament.

There was also a question about the price-rises. He said that there is nothing to add to the statements made by his executive colleagues so far. “Meat or potato?”, a reporter asked with humour. “Both”, Eduard Sharmazanov answered also with humour.

As for the fear that the government can change the parliament’s law-order so that the opposition cannot take breaks, Eduard Sharmazanov said: “We will keep the issue of breaks. The regulation should be discussed, controversial points should be considered, and the opposition should be involved in the discussions too. Parliament is not only for the power to speak out, silencing will not lead to anything good”.