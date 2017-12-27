‘Commandos’ on Russian Arms Sales to Azerbaijan and Our Accession to CSTO

Aravot.am inquired of Artsakh hero, legendary Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, Commandos, whether what our country benefits from joining the Collective Security Treaty Organization. “Our benefit is that we still survive. CSTO and Russian troops are standing there on our borders. I certainly understand the context of your question, recently, there have been some problems, but these problems are not the main thing, the main thing is that there are forces and those will gradually develop. A state, a nation cannot survive alone, it must be in a team. Now we are in a team that, we can say, develops and strengthens, year after year, the goal that it has set will be fulfilled”, the General said.

In response to our next question whether how to understand the sale of arms to the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Russian Federation, which is considered our strategic ally, Commandos said: “Let us not criticize others’ actions. Of course, it is very painful, and our president, our MPs and many others have said that, but let us try to understand: those steps that Russia takes are due to its own policy, own plans… Those actions that it does, sometimes we cannot understand. Now it gives half a billion weapons to Ukraine. We know, Putin has told that wherever there are problems no one should sell weapons, but he… That is why we need to understand that this is not a big issue, the main thing is that we are in an organization”.