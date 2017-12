Read count: * Share Print

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Jr., and the staff of the Embassy in Yerevan sum up the achieves of the past 25 years and send their holiday greetings to the people of Armenia, with whom we’ve been partners in progress and peace for 25 years.

