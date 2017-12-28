Is ‘Islamic State’ Trying to Enter Armenia?

We were informed from a reliable source that about 10 days ago the Armenian security forces prevented an attempt of one of the members of the “Islamic State” international terrorist group to enter our country.

According to our information, in mid-December, a citizen of one of the Central Asian states, a member of the “Islamic State” (whose name was not possible to verify) was arrested by Armenian frontier service and national security bodies at “Zvartnots” airport.

This person arrived from Turkey and attempted to enter the territory of Armenia, which was timely prevented by relevant structures of Armenia, and the person with possible links with a terrorist organization has been sent back to Turkey.

In connection with the incident, we tried to find out details from our sources at “Zvartnots” airport, but we could not get information, and we were advised to contact the relevant authorities.