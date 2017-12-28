Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s Car Sold

The first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s service car was sold at auction for 5 million 500 thousand drams. No bids were filed during previous auctions. This time 3 applications were filed, but only one person participated in the auction. This was told to Aravot.am from the State Property Management Department of the Republic of Armenia Government.

Let us remind that the first president’s serving car was a Mercedes Benz 500 SEL produced in 1982. The start price was 17 million drams. And according to the law, and if no buyer bids in the auction, the auction price of the product is reduced. Accordingly, the price of this car was reduced from 17 million to 10 million 880 thousand drams, then on November 27 to 8 million 704 thousand drams, and yesterday it was reduced to 5.5 million drams.

The State Property Department assured that according to Article 31 of the Privatization Act, they have no right to disclose the buyer.