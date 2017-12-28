Joni Melikyan: ‘President’s visit to Georgia to be turning point’

Expert on Georgian studies Joni Melikyan says Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to the country was constructive, with positive emphases. “There are preconditions that this visit will become a turning point”.

He noted that there were plenty of meetings in both economic and security spheres, almost everything was discussed in inter-state relations. “However, much depends on the Georgian side’s reaction”, the expert added.

He positively estimates that the trade turnover between Armenia and Georgia has increased by 24 percent over the past 11 months. He stressed that mainly exports have increased and imports have decreased. Last year Georgia also had 7 million international visitors: 1.5 from Armenia as a tourist. In financial terms, he says this is an important indicator for the Georgian side.

For the development of relations between the two countries, Joni Melikyan underlines the importance of implementing a joint program as transit countries. He also said that President Serzh Sargsyan’s statement on creating joint factories was also important. He thinks it should be of interest to the Georgian side because the EAEU market is important for them, and Armenia is their closest country in the EAEU.

The expert also finds it important to put an end to the practice of voting against each other at international instances. President Sargsyan also talked about it. “I do not know whether it was discussed or not, but it would be great to finish the demarcation of the borders. Georgia has drawn border only with Turkey”, he said, adding, “2018 can be a year full of new approaches and new energy in Armenian-Georgian relations”.

By the way, the speaker attaches importance to the fact that according to the Georgian new Constitution, the Georgian side cannot deprive dual citizens of Georgian citizenship.