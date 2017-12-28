Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Video Message to ‘Top 10 Athletes’ Awarding Ceremony

Armenian national football team leader and “Manchester United” midfielder, European League cup holder, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is one of the top 10 sportsmen of Armenia in 2017 as a result of sporting journalists’ and public’s vote, due to his participation in the championship of England he was unable to be present at the ceremony of awarding the winners of Armenian “Top 10 Athletes” 2017 competition.

However, Armenia’s best footballer has sent a video message to the event.

“Dear Compatriots! Thank you for your attitude. Your support has always been one of the most important motives for me. I am glad to represent Armenia on the international platform and will continue to make everyone happy with new successes. Taking the opportunity, I would like to congratulate the coming New Year and Christmas, wishing you all happiness and prosperity”.