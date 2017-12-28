National Security Service: International Terrorist Group Member Prevented Entering Armenia

As we have already mentioned, we were informed from a reliable source that about 10 days ago the Armenian security forces prevented an attempt of one of the members of the “Islamic State” international terrorist group to enter our country at “Zvartnots” airport.

We had asked the National Security Service (NSS) to clarify details of the incident, who confirmed our information today, stating: “As a result of operative-investigative measures undertaken by the NSS units, a citizen of a foreign state suspected of having connection with an international terrorist organization was prevented from entering the Republic of Armenia”.

The National Security Service did not provide any details regarding the incident for continuing their operative-intelligence measures, but informed that in case of receiving reliable information about the threats to the Republic of Armenia national security, such preventive measures are always carried out.

In particular, within the framework of anti-terrorist activities only in 2017 the entry of 960 citizens of other countries suspected of having connections with international terrorist organizations was banned in the Republic of Armenia, another 95 foreigners were taken under border surveillance, with a special search mode.

The National Security Service also said that in order to prevent the entrance of members of international terrorist groups into the territory of Armenia, the National Security Service is actively cooperating with partner services in other countries.