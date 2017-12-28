Senior Diplomats of the MFA of Islamic Republic of Iran hosted in AISSA

28 December, 2017, Yerevan: Yesterday the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs—AIISA hosted Mr. Ali Reza Bikdeli, head of Caucasus and Central Asia department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and former ambassador to Turkey, Mr. Mohsen Pakparvar, senior analyst, head of Economics & Energy studies and Central Asia & Caucasus studies groups of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) at MFA, and Mr. Abbas Ghorbani, secretary of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia.

Styopa Safaryan, AIISA founder and head of research programmes, Ruben Mehrabyan, associate fellow on regional affairs, and Armen Vardanyan, research fellow on Iranian affairs represented the Institute during the meeting.

The interlocutors exchanged views on regional issues and developments of mutual interest, focusing on perspectives and options for deepening and strengthening Armenia-Iran ties in various fields.

Against this background particular attention was attached to the cooperation between the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs and similar institutes in Iran, in particular the Institute for Political and International Studies at the Ministry of foreign affairs within joint projects.

The parties also expressed willingness to regularly conduct meetings and discussions on issues of mutual interest.

Press Service of the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs (AIISA)