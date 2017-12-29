‘Frankly, When I Say My New Year’s Greetings, I Cherish the Hope That It Will Leave a Mark’: Karen Karapetyan

Yesterday, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan hosted mass media representatives on the occasion of New Year and Christmas holidays.

The Premier congratulated the media representatives on the upcoming Holiday Season, wishing them good health, happiness, love, peace and homely warmth in their families. “We all dream of seeing our country better and stronger, and in this regard, you have an extremely important mission and responsibility to complete. You can highlight issues of public interest, diagnose problems, address irregularities and, why not, suggest solutions. You can encourage our citizens to do good deeds, inspire them and glorify. You can also shape an image of citizen, form a new culture in professional debate, but you can do the opposite, namely frustrate honest and patriotic people.

I want to cite a vivid example that is often encountered in the tax sphere when discussing specific actions against potential tax evaders who are working “on the dark side of the moon.” We always say that your hero is not the tax evader, but the law-abiding businessman who works in the “white field,” and if your rules and actions turn out to be embarrassing for him, no matter how attractive your expectations are, we will not use them. I think this approach can be applied in your daily activities. Today’s life makes us believe that pragmatism, rational thinking and neglect of populism are a must and should become a norm of life.

You can be the best advocates, if you wish so, since you have the greatest influence in this respect. The Government is eager and wants to create new rules of communication and new content in the world of media. In this sense, if you have such a desire, we will be very happy.

Frankly, when I say my New Year’s greetings, I cherish the hope that it will leave a mark, and by celebrating the New Year with your family, children, grandchildren, friends, encouraging each other and sharing your warmest feelings, maybe, you will be back to work and daily life with some nice recollections.

I congratulate you all on the Holiday Season; be kind enough to get a positive boost during the holidays, because we have much to do, and, I am sure that we will have a country that we will all be proud of,” Karen Karapetyan said.

For due consideration and unbiased coverage of the activities of the Armenian Government, Karen Karapetyan presented a number of mass media representatives and public relations officers from government departments with Prime Minister’s diplomas.

