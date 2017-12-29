Man, Responsible for Explosive-like Device Found

On December 25, at 10.15 am, the police received a call that there is a dubious box in the yard of the National University of Architecture and Construction, under a fur tree.

A group of officers of various police units arrived at the scene, which opened the box by taking it to a safe place.

According to preliminary information, 2 brandy bottles were found in the box with an unknown fluid, plasticine, a small accumulator, wires, and detonators, resembling an explosive device.

In fact, the substance did not pose any threat and was confiscated. Expertise has been appointed.

On December 28, police and NSS officers found out that the explosive device was placed at the mentioned address by Aramayis G. born in 1975, who at 17.00 came to the Central Police Division and gave a confession explanation.

An investigation is under way.

Police of the Republic of Armenia