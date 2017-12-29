Explosive-like Substance Initiator States His Motives: NSS

As a result of operative-intelligence measures undertaken by the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia, the person who placed a subject similar to an explosive device under the Christmas tree in the yard of the National University of Architecture and Construction on December 24, 2017, was found. The latter accepted the fact that the act was committed by him, and told about the motives.

The aforementioned person was presented to the competent body, who prepared the materials on the case, to the Police of the Republic of Armenia.

Notice: Suspect or defendant of an alleged offense is considered innocent, as long as his guilt is not proven in the manner prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia: by a court verdict entered into legal force.

NSS Press Centre of the Republic of Armenia