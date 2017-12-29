‘Vote Against US to Have Consequences for Armenia’: Stepan Grigoryan

Political scientist Stepan Grigoryan is surprised by the fact that lately Armenia has voted for the UN General Assembly resolution calling on the United States to refrain from recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. “Armenia voted for it while it has nothing to do with the process at all. Have you heard Armenia voicing anything regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within 25 years? This issue is so complicated that even the both sides cannot make it out”, he noted during an interview.

According to the political scientist, Armenia should not have participated in that vote at all, like Georgia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Latvia, who work with the EU and get support: “Armenia should have followed their example. Do not forget that only the United States, the European Union and Japan are supporting Armenia. In fact, they support us and we vote against them. This vote will have consequences for Armenia”.

Touching upon the prospects of the Artsakh conflict settlement, Stepan Grigoryan noted that the issue is not expected to be solved soon, due to Azerbaijan’s non-constructive policy: “It is a positive fact that they fire less after the Presidents’ meeting in Geneva. If this continues, maybe in half a year we will be able to restore the negotiation process”.