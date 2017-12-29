‘We Should Be Ready to Various Aggravations’: Tevan Poghosyan

Political scientist Tevan Poghosyan thinks that from the point of view of the Artsakh conflict settlement, 2018 will be called a year of elections. “On the one hand, we will have certain activities in the form of meetings, but there will be elections in Russia and Azerbaijan. All this will affect the pace. Maybe there will be messages, but I do not believe we will actually have progress”, he told reporters.

Tevan Poghosyan hinted that we should be ready to various aggravations: “The expectations should be directed to the question of how well we are prepared to advance our interests, to strengthen the frontline, to develop the economy”.

Touching upon the developments in the Middle East this year, the political scientist said that Armenia was unable to maintain its Diaspora in Iraq and Syria: “In the future, much attention should be paid to possible developments in Jerusalem and Lebanon. Any aggravation will have an impact on us as well”.

As for the agreement signed between Armenia and EU in November, according to Poghosyan, “In the upcoming year, Armenia will have to adopt such a policy that all EU countries ratify the agreement. After a year, we can talk about the results”.