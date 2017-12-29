‘Meat and Butter Not Only For My Children’: Gagik Tsarukyan Donates 100 Million Drams to Gyumri Residents

“Prosperous Armenia Party” leader Gagik Tsarukyan, who visited Gyumri yesterday to commemorate the victims of the earthquake, announced that he would donate 100 million drams to the Gyumri residents. In an interview with reporters, referring to inflation, the poverty in the country, he said: “Poverty disappears through the development of the economy, vacancies should be created, salaries and pensions should be raised, this is out of question. I love Gyumri, I love Gyumri residents as hospitable, friendly people, and I do not visit them only from election to election. At the end of each year I visit to congratulate them, express hope, and provide some help”.

He noted that for that reason he has provided 100 million drams to his colleagues Vardevan Grigoryan and Vardan Ghukasyan, to allocate 50 million to the residents of the huts and 50 to those in difficult financial conditions. “Political affiliation does not matter, the most important thing for us is the human being, people are the wealth of the country, we must be able to esteem our people. There is nothing impossible, one needs to wish, to strive and make it a reality. One should always be willing, kind, and be able to turn his words into acts”.

Gagik Tsarukyan said that he may not be speaking fluently, but he does what he says. According to him, people should feel the economic growth and the improvement in their families, from the way their children live, by opening their fridge door.

“Tsarukyan unselfishly loves his nation, his people. Tsarukyan is a well-off man, but one flower does not bring spring. Not only my children but also children of any ordinary families need and must eat both meat and butter. A person who is from a family of an ordinary labourer cannot forget his ordinary people. I am from a family of a labourer and I know this lifestyle and psychology, that when it is a holiday then parents should prepare something to cheer up the children. I think we all have to understand, realize this, and respect our people”.